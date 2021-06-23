Birta Sue Guffey
Birta "Sue" Guffey, 92, of Cabot, passed away June 20, 2021. She was born November 3, 1928, in Beebe, Ark., to the late Lloyd and Helen (Powers) Johnson. In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her daughter, Glenda Ann Collins and brother, Bobby Johnson. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of seventy-three years, Bill Guffey; grandchildren, Lee (Becky) Shook; one great-grandchild, Alex Shook; siblings, Cloyce "Buck" (FreevaNell) Johnson and Velma Lee (Pete) Fortson and numerous friends.