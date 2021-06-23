Richard Scott Cloe, 53, of Conway, passed away June 19, 2021. He was born February 7, 1968, in Wichita, Kan., to the late Fredrick and Connie Cloe. He was employed by K & E Outdoors as a small engine mechanic for ten years. His father also owned a lawnmower shop which he helped run until his father's passing. Richard loved to travel to Hawaii, host pool parties for his family, and he was always helping others. When he was younger, he even worked as a DJ. Richard was preceded in death by his father and stepmother, Fredrick and Deanne Cloe and mother, Connie Crow.