Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Little Rock, AR

Ruth Gilbert Fortenberry

Arkansas Online
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRuth Gilbert Fortenberry, aged 85, of McGehee, died on June 21, 2021, at Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock. Ruth was born on October 9, 1935, to the late Margaret Elizabeth and Henry Gilbert. She was a graduate of Desha Central High School Class of 1955, where she met her husband, the late Len Fortenberry. Len and Ruth were married 63 years prior to his death in 2018. Ruth was a long-time employee of Safeway in McGehee and later of Harvest Foods in Bastrop when Len's job moved the family to Northeast Louisiana. Ruth met and loved many friends through her work prior to her retirement. When she retired, Ruth became a full-time Grammy to her four granddaughters and loved spending time tending to and entertaining them. Being the only girl of eight brothers and then having sons of her own, Ruth especially loved tea parties with her granddaughters and buying them baby dolls and special books.

www.arkansasonline.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monroe, AR
City
Little Rock, AR
State
Louisiana State
Little Rock, AR
Obituaries
City
Mcgehee, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Tea#Safeway#Harvest Foods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Elsa strengthens to hurricane as it barrels toward Florida coast

Elsa strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday night as it barrelled up Florida's west coast, threatening heavy rains, flooding and high winds. The storm intensified from a tropical storm into a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph by 7:45 p.m., the National Hurricane Center said. Its center was around 100 miles south-southwest of Tampa.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Pentagon hits reset on Trump's $10 bln cloud deal, welcoming new players

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department canceled its $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project on Tuesday, reversing the Trump-era award to Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and announcing a new contract expected to include its rival Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and possibly other cloud players. The contract was coveted not for its...
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Sha'Carri Richardson not chosen for Olympic relay team

Sha'Carri Richardson was not chosen to compete on an Olympic relay team and will completely miss out on the Tokyo Olympics. She had previously been disqualified from the women's 100 meters after testing positive for marijuana following her qualifying run. USA Track and Field (USATF) on Tuesday said that coaches...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy