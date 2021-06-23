Ruth Gilbert Fortenberry, aged 85, of McGehee, died on June 21, 2021, at Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock. Ruth was born on October 9, 1935, to the late Margaret Elizabeth and Henry Gilbert. She was a graduate of Desha Central High School Class of 1955, where she met her husband, the late Len Fortenberry. Len and Ruth were married 63 years prior to his death in 2018. Ruth was a long-time employee of Safeway in McGehee and later of Harvest Foods in Bastrop when Len's job moved the family to Northeast Louisiana. Ruth met and loved many friends through her work prior to her retirement. When she retired, Ruth became a full-time Grammy to her four granddaughters and loved spending time tending to and entertaining them. Being the only girl of eight brothers and then having sons of her own, Ruth especially loved tea parties with her granddaughters and buying them baby dolls and special books.