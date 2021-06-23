Michael Henley, age 66, of Jacksonville, passed away on June 18, after a lengthy and hard-fought battle with COVID-19. He was born in Texarkana, Ark., to George and Trudy Henley on August 30, 1954. Michael grew up in North Little Rock and has spent the last 49 years working at Henley's Wholesale Meats. As a business owner, he was known to his peers for his intellect, strong work ethic, integrity, honesty, and ability to cut the very best deal for his customers. The ‘cowboy' could get it done. He will be remembered by his family and friends as an example of what it means to live life fully and with honor.