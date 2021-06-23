Charles Scharlau

Charles Edward Scharlau, Jr.,age 94 of Fayetteville, Ark., passed away at Butterfield Trail Village in Fayetteville, Ark. on June 18, 2021. Charles was born on April 24, 1927, in Chicago, Illinois, and grew up in Mountain Home, Baxter County, Ark.. He joined the Marines when he was 17. After serving during World War II, he utilized the GI Bill to earn his J.D. degree from the University of Ark. in 1951. Recommended by legendary law professor and dean Robert A. Leflar, Charles accepted a position as the first lawyer employed at Arkansas Western Gas Co., now known as Southwestern Energy, where he eventually served as vice president. He then became president and CEO until retiring in 1998, having served the company for 47 years. During that time he led the transformation of Southwestern Energy from a small distribution company to one of the nation's leaders in exploration and natural gas providers. After retirement, he continued to serve as a director until May 21, 2013. Charles was inducted into the Sam M. Walton College of Business "Arkansas Business Hall of Fame" in 2017.