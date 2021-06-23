George Edward Belin, slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus, Friday morning, June 18, 2021, at 3:45 a.m. He was at home and surrounded by his loving family and wife of over 35 years, Phyllis Hargis Belin. George was born to humble beginnings in Gravel Ridge, Arkansas, on April 24, 1936, to Ralph Edward and Ruby Osborn Belin; he was the oldest of four children. He patriotically served our country in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1959, at which time he was honorably discharged back into civilian life. In 1959, he began selling automobiles and quickly moved up the ranks of leadership, becoming general manager, while being recognized as the leading salesman in the entire country over multiple years. Then, in true George Belin fashion, he decided to become his own boss and purchased his first dealership in El Paso, Texas.