Arthell Ford
Arthell Ford, 66, of North Little Rock passed June 16, 2021. Loving memories left to daughter, Cindy Hinton; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and seven siblings. Visitation June 25, 2021, 6-7 p.m. at Superior. Homegoing celebration June 26, 2021, 1 p.m. at Disciples In Christ Ministries 5402 Young Rd. North Little Rock. Superior Funeral Services 5017 E. Broadway North Little Rock (501) 945-9922.