Dr. Clarence McNew Rittelmeyer

Clarence McNew Rittelmeyer died in his sleep on June 21, 2021. He was born on June 17, 1934, and raised in Pine Bluff, Ark., the only son of Clarence and Helen Rittelmeyer. He graduated with degrees from Tulane University and Tulane Medical School in New Orleans, La. He was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He interned at Touro Infirmary, New Orleans Hospital and completed his surgical residency at Shreveport Charity Hospital. He spent two years in the Army, the latter at a MASH unit in Tay Ninh Combat Base in Vietnam. Dr. Rittelmeyer had a successful general surgery practice in Pine Bluff for 30 years.