Pea Ridge, AR

Michael John McCauley

Arkansas Online
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael John McCauley, 65, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died June 20, 2021, at his home. He was born April 11, 195, in Omaha, Nebraska, to James Richard McCauley and Bettye Nell Blissard McCauley. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving aboard the USS Enterprise in England, Philippines, Singapore, and also the Navy Reserves. Michael married Patricia Ann Newton July 27, 1985, and worked locally for Fayetteville Courthouse Concepts Inc. for fifteen years. He was a avid Nebraska Football Fan, and loved old black and white movies, chess and politics. Michael loved the mountains, the ocean, and animals especially his dogs, "Asher", "Stella", "Ruby", his five cats, five horses and three chickens.

