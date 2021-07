If you were to ask me, the perfect combination of an ideal date night involves mini golf, food, and dancing, and I might have just found the best spot for a fun night out. It's called Puttshack and it's an upscale, tech-infused experience that brings much more to the putting green than a normal game of miniature golf. Basically, the future of indoor mini-putt is here and it's coming soon to the Boston Seaport.