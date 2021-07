The last time the Berkeley Rep — one of the largest and most-renowned theaters on the West Coast — staged a live show in March 2020, the world was still getting used to the idea of outdoor masking. Incidentally, that show was Culture Clash’s “(Still) in America,” a show about challenging the distances between U.S. citizens and giving a voice to people of color — topics that would come to define the months that followed. On top of all that, the Rep was still finding its footing after the departure of longtime artistic director Tony Taccone.