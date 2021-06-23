Cancel
Congress & Courts

Bipartisan approach

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Joe Manchin’s claim that he is seeking a bipartisan approach to legislation rings hollow. There has been no indication that Republicans are willing to reciprocate in good faith. For example, his unwillingness to support the For the People Act in light of Republican efforts to ram through restrictions on voting rights in Texas, Georgia, Arizona, Florida and North Carolina over Democratic opposition makes a mockery of his effort at bipartisanship. It’s time for the senator to face reality and support the Democratic agenda.

