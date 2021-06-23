Plano ISD board approves $19.6M deficit budget for 2021-22 school year

The city of Plano will operate on altered facility hours on and following the Independence Day holiday, according to the city's website. There will be no trash and recycling collections July 5 as the holiday will be observed that day. Residents scheduled for trash and recycling pickup on Mondays will have pickup July 6, while those who normally have Tuesday pickup will move to July 7. Residents who normally have Wednesday pickup will move to July 8, and those who normally have pickup on Thursdays will move to July 9.