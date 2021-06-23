Cancel
Price makes 26 saves, Habs top Vegas 4-1, one win from Final

By W.G. RAMIREZ, , Associated Press
Springfield News Sun
 13 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — No team has been to the Stanley Cup Final more than the Montreal Canadiens. Now they stand one victory away from a 35th appearance and their first in 28 years. Carey Price made 26 saves to lead Montreal to a 4-1 victory over the Vegas Golden...

