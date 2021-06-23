Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

COLUMN-Europe faces recovery with German handbrake on :Mike Dolan

By Mike Dolan
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 13 days ago

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - As German opinion polls shift dramatically from Green to conservative ahead of September’s elections, the prospect of a post-pandemic rethink of euro zone fiscal policy and debt funding dims with them.

Just six week ago, the chances of a first Green Party Chancellor were very real indeed, judging by huge poll ratings for Green candidate Annalena Baerbock. And it was widely touted in financial markets as a potentially seismic moment in German domestic and European economic policy.

But polls have flipped back since to Angela Merkel’s CDU conservatives and their sister CSU party. With Merkel stepping down, the alliance led by candidate Armin Laschet has moved ahead in all nine surveys published in June so far - a lead widening to a latest of almost 10 points.

A series of gaffes and missteps by Baerbock have been blamed by local pundits, while online prediction markets betting on the next Chancellor have ballooned in favour of Laschet.

In the light of that resurgence, Monday’s conservative manifesto was for many a bucket of cold water over hopes the euro zone could move to a looser fiscal setting and more integrated funding stance once the pandemic finally passes.

Criticised domestically for pitching seemingly unfunded tax relief for high earners, the plans demand a return of Germany’s constitutional “debt brake” - limiting structural deficits to 0.35% of gross domestic product - and a goal of getting debt/GDP back below 60% from this year’s pandemic-related blowout of 70%.

Reform of euro zone fiscal rules were flatly dismissed. The manifesto seeks a return to status quo ante and to “swiftly reinstate” the Stability and Growth Pact (SGP) suspended during the fight against COVID-19.

It also insists the 800 billion euros ($955 billion) of EU-wide funding for the post-pandemic Recovery Fund is a one off and not the start of a “debt union.”

While none of it is a radical departure from existing conservative thinking, it stokes fresh fears of a return to euro austerity policies that many blame for the paltry and spluttering economic rebound in the euro area after the banking crash and sovereign debt shock of the past decade.

They also douse down Green party proposals such as reform of the SGP and making the EU recovery fund a permanent part of the EU budget to invest in a “green transition”.

‘RECIPE FOR DISASTER’

Some economists see it as less of a return to normal than a step into the dark.

“Laschet’s plea for a return to pre-pandemic fiscal rules is a recipe for disaster - pushing for slower recovery, divergence and euro zone breakup down the road,” said Philipp Heimberger at The Vienna Institute for International Economic Studies.

All good reasons for investors to sit up and take notice.

Even if markets have been obsessed of late with the runes of U.S. Federal Reserve signalling or Washington’s big spending push, the German hustings have potentially profound implications for the future of the euro, cohesiveness with the bloc and another mammoth task ahead for the European Central Bank.

“The CDU manifesto gives an opening for more fiscal flexibility and hence stimulus at the national level - but hardly any at the eurozone level,” concludes ING’s Global Head of Macro Carsten Brzeski, talking of a “Germany First” investment agenda that’s “bad news for euro federalists.”

Brzeski cautions about over-hasty reading of the polls, however, and still sees a CDU/Green coalition as one of the most likely outcomes of the election. Even if a Green Chancellor seems less likely, he points out that German voting intentions appear more fluid and prone to larger swings than normal.

Merkel said on Tuesday that Germany may need to spend “gigantic” sums on hi-tech industry and cleaner energy over the years ahead and some state aid would be needed. But she stuck to the party line by saying that was the reason public finances needed to be brought back in check now.

If that sort of fiscal restraint overrides any Green fiscal and investment rethink after September, the drag on German and euro zone growth potential will underline what ECB President Christine Lagarde described on Monday as the “different situation” between the United States and the euro zone.

As such, it doesn’t bode well for the prospect of positive German government bond yields or a sustained euro currency rise over time. ($1 = 0.8379 euros)

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Lagarde
Person
Angela Merkel
Person
Armin Laschet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Sovereign Debt#Conservative Party#Column Europe#German#Green Party#Csu#Criticised#Sgp#U S Federal Reserve#The European Central Bank#Cdu#Ing#Ecb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
News Break
Euro
Related
BusinessTelegraph

German hawks start standing up to eurozone inflation threat

The natural world is rarely the stuff of dry central banking speeches, but Europe’s biggest hawk turned to the Pacific last week for a colourful warning on the risks of rising inflation. Jens Weidmann, the president of Germany’s Bundesbank, said: “Inflation is not dead, and if you’re not convinced that...
Europekfgo.com

Merkel sees strategic case for Balkan states joining EU

BERLIN (Reuters) -Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday she sees the six Western Balkan states as future members of the European Union for strategic reasons. “It is in the European Union’s very own interests to drive the process forward here,” Merkel told reporters after a virtual Western Balkans conference, hinting at the influence of Russia and China in the region but without naming them.
Politicsdallassun.com

Xi holds video conference with French, German leaders

Beijing [China], July 6 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday held a virtual summit with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel amid strained ties with European Union (EU). According to Global Times, the leaders of France and Germany expressed their support behind an EU-China investment agreement,...
EuropePosted by
Reuters

Man charged in Germany with spying for China

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany has arrested and indicted a man suspected of spying for China’s secret service, the prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday. The man, identified as Klaus L. according to German reporting rules, is a political scientist and had worked at a think tank since 2001, the prosecutor said in a statement.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

COLUMN-Dollar builds another head of steam: Mike Dolan

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - Confounding consensus yet again, the dollar is building another head of steam - a jarring prospect for those who see that as a harbinger of financial stress as well as an aggravator of it. Even though speculative bets on a weaker dollar were pruned in...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

COLUMN-Only half time in public debt match: Mike Dolan

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Nothing is decided at half time. That appears to be as true for post-pandemic world economic policy and financial markets as for the European football championships now underway. Approaching mid-year in 2021, investors are still not convinced how the game will end up. The stakes...
Businesswhtc.com

Russia’s economic recovery faces COVID-19, inflation headwinds

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s economy has been recovering robustly in the past few months, a boon for authorities ahead of elections, but an abrupt surge in COVID-19 cases and the need to raise interst rates to combat inflation are challenging further growth. After shrinking 3% in 2020, its sharpest contraction...
Politicswtaq.com

Merkel, Macron discuss EU ties, trade, climate with China’s Xi

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron exchanged views on European Union-China relations with China’s President Xi Jinping in a video conference on Monday, Merkel’s office said. “They also discussed international trade, climate protection and biodiversity,” her office added in a statement. “The conversation also...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

ANALYSIS-Europe faces sceptical globe with carbon border levy

BRUSSELS, July 5 (Reuters) - The European Union faces an uphill battle to convince trading partners that the world’s first levy on carbon imports is fair, workable and a necessary part of the bloc’s attempted green revolution as opposed to a protectionist tool. The EU is due on July 14...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Germany worried about COVID-19 vaccination 'no shows'

BERLIN, July 5 (Reuters) - A rising number of Germans are not showing up for COVID-19 vaccination appointments, prompting calls for fines to be imposed as Germany races to get shots in arms to counter the rapid spread of the more infectious Delta variant. Mario Czaja, head of the Berlin...
StocksShareCast

Europe close: Stocks rally on 'dovish' BoE, German business confidence

European shares rallied on Thursday as investors focused on a 'dovish' outcome to the Bank of England's policy meeting. Indeed, the Monetary Policy Committee warned against a "premature tightening" of monetary policy. "Markets throughout Europe and the US are enjoying one of the more memorable days in a week that...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Luxembourg PM Xavier Bettel in ‘serious but stable condition’ after being hospitalised with Covid-19

Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel is in a “serious but stable” condition after being hospitalised with Covid-19 on Sunday, the government said.Mr Bettel was diagnosed with insufficient oxygen saturation, forcing him to remain under medical observation since the weekend. He was also suffering from other coronavirus symptoms including coughing, headaches and a fever.““The medical state of the prime minister is considered serious but stable,” the government said, adding that he will stay in hospital for up to four more days. In a statement it added that the running of state affairs will be taken over by Finance Minister Pierre Gramegna...
Europenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Italy urges European integration of western Balkans

'The European Union "must concretely set itself the goal of completing the integration of the countries of the western Balkans," Italy's president Sergio Mattarella said at the Sorbonne on Monday during a visit to Paris. "And it (the EU) must keep developing political partnerships with the countries of the southern...
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

EU condemns Belarus 'pressuring' Lithuania with migrants -Michel

VILNIUS, July 5 (Reuters) - The European Union "speaks with one voice" in condemning a decision by Belarus to allow illegal migrants to cross into Lithuania in response to EU sanctions, European Council President Charles Michel said on Monday. The Lithuanian government declared a countrywide emergency on Friday as the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy