Blackstone, an investment firm whose history includes being told by the United Nations that their tactics of buying single family homes as an investment opportunity during the 2007-2008 financial crisis contributed to "devastating consequences" for people, has purchased a majority stake in the Certified Collectibles Group, home to comic book graders CGC and more. Founded in 1987, the Certified Collectibles Group offers authentication, grading and conservation services for a wide variety of collectibles ranging from comic books and trading cards to stamps, coins, money, and sports memorabilia. Prices have skyrocketed over the past year for authentically graded collectibles like a an unopened box of Pokemon TCG cards that sold for over $400,000 and a copy of Action Comics #1 that recently sold for $3.25 million.