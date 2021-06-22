Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Blackstone Bets $6 Billion on Shifting Path to Suburban Homes

By Shawn Utley
wmleader.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) — Blackstone Group Inc.’s new single-family rental strategy is a $6 billion bet that tight housing markets will lead Americans to seek new ways to get suburban housing. The private equity giant agreed to buy Home Partners of America Inc., a rental company that owns more than 17,000 houses,...

wmleader.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Warren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Family Homes#Blackstone Bets#Shifting Path#Blackstone Group Inc#Americans#Blackstone Real Estate#Invitation Homes Inc#Tricon Residential Inc#Bloomberg Intelligence#Senate#Democratic#Kkr Co#Blackrock Inc#Home Partners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Private Equity
News Break
Economy
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Economytherealdeal.com

SVN partners with Walton Global on build-to-rent venture

SVN | SFR Capital Management and Walton Global Holdings USA are charging head first into the single family rental space. The firms on Thursday announced a joint venture to construct and operate communities of single-family rentals nationwide. The partnership said it will work with a homebuilder to build a large-scale portfolio of such communities and will complete its first ones in Colorado and Texas next year.
Real Estatempamag.com

Private equity investor KKR reaches new commercial mortgage lending record

Global investment firm KKR & Co. has more than doubled its commercial mortgage lending record, citing growing demand for financing for commercial properties. The company’s real estate finance division financed roughly $4 billion in commercial property loans and committed to $4 billion more this year through June 30 – eclipsing its previous full-year record of $3.1 billion in 2019. However, KKR’s lending volume was down to $1.4 billion last year due to the pandemic.
Worldwealthmanagement.com

KKR Raises Billions for Real Estate Deals Across Europe

(Bloomberg)—KKR & Co. has raised $2.2 billion for a new real estate fund that will seek investment opportunities throughout Europe as lockdown measures are eased across the continent. The private equity firm’s second dedicated property fund has already invested more than $700 million in residential housing and warehouses, two areas...
New York City, NYtherealdeal.com

As inventory shrinks, suburban NYC home market calms down a bit

The buying frenzy in New York City suburbs is finally slowing down. A June housing market report shows year-over-year growth slowing in the number of single-family home contracts signed in Greenwich, Westchester and Long Island, Bloomberg News reported. For example, the annual increase on Long Island last month was 14...
New York City, NYrcbizjournal.com

Can The Suburban Office Market Cash In On Post-Pandemic Shifts?

Rand Commercial’s Debbie Binstok Says Landlords Should Consider Repurposing Their Space. For years prior to the pandemic, suburban office leasing languished in the doldrums. By 2019, rents per square foot in the Hudson Valley office sector hit bottom. Prior to the pandemic, office complexes close to transit hubs – – near train lines or major highways – – tended to do well; but those farther flung ones could never command high rents.
BusinessComicBook

Blackstone To Acquire Certified Collectibles Group

Blackstone, an investment firm whose history includes being told by the United Nations that their tactics of buying single family homes as an investment opportunity during the 2007-2008 financial crisis contributed to "devastating consequences" for people, has purchased a majority stake in the Certified Collectibles Group, home to comic book graders CGC and more. Founded in 1987, the Certified Collectibles Group offers authentication, grading and conservation services for a wide variety of collectibles ranging from comic books and trading cards to stamps, coins, money, and sports memorabilia. Prices have skyrocketed over the past year for authentically graded collectibles like a an unopened box of Pokemon TCG cards that sold for over $400,000 and a copy of Action Comics #1 that recently sold for $3.25 million.
Real Estateyieldpro.com

Blackstone buys SFR portfolio

Wall Street asset management giant Blackstone Group announced it is buying a firm with a portfolio of 17,000 single-family rental homes in a $6 billion deal that bets big on the red-hot U.S. housing market. Blackstone, which has over $600 billion in assets under management, said in a release that...
Real Estatecalculatedriskblog.com

Leading Index for Commercial Real Estate "Loses Steam In June"

From Dodge Data Analytics: Dodge Momentum Index Loses Steam In June. Following six months of consecutive gains, the Dodge Momentum Index fell to 165.8 (2000=100) in June, down 5% from the revised May reading of 175.1. The Momentum Index, issued by Dodge Data & Analytics, is a monthly measure of the first (or initial) report for nonresidential building projects in planning, which have been shown to lead construction spending for nonresidential buildings by a full year.
Economywealthmanagement.com

KKR Breaks Its Loan Record with Property Market ‘Roaring Back’

(Bloomberg)—KKR & Co. has committed to $8 billion in commercial-property loans so far in 2021, more than double its previous full-year record, as the pandemic reopening stokes demand for financing. “The market is just roaring back from a volume perspective,” Matt Salem, KKR’s head of real estate credit, said in...
BusinessZacks.com

Buy These 3 Real Estate Mutual Funds for Steady Returns

Investing in the real estate sector adds stability to one’s portfolio, mainly because volatility in property prices is far lower than what is experienced by stocks. So, investors willing to hold long-term positions would do well to consider real estate mutual funds as these add stability and bring in steady returns. This category of funds also offers superior protection against inflation.
Businessaithority.com

Articulate Raises $1.5 Billion In Series A Round Led By General Atlantic, With Participation From Blackstone Growth And ICONIQ Growth

One of the largest Series A rounds in history, partnerships will help company rapidly scale and expand footprint globally. Articulate Global, LLC, a market-leading SaaS provider of online training tools and e-learning authoring apps for the new world of work, announced a $1.5 billion Series A funding round led by General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm, and joined by funds managed by Blackstone Growth (BXG) and ICONIQ Growth. Bootstrapped by founder and CEO Adam Schwartz in 2002, today’s fundraise is Articulate’s first source of institutional capital, and the company is now valued at $3.75 billion in one of the largest Series A rounds ever. With these new partnerships, Articulate will aim to further accelerate its growth and scale internationally.
Richmond, VAWTVR-TV

Clearing the path to home ownership

RICHMOND, Va. -- Buying a home can be a daunting and extensive process. Here to share her insight is Katrina Jones, Vice President of Racial Equity Strategy and Impact at Fannie Mae. For more tips and resources visit Fannie Mae’s “Own Your Story” website.
Softwareaithority.com

Blackstone Announces Significant Investment In Simpli.fi, A Leading Programmatic Advertising Platform, At $1.5 Billion Valuation

Investment to accelerate Simpli.fi’s next stage of growth and innovation. Blackstone (BX) announced that private equity funds managed by Blackstone (“Blackstone”) have entered into a definitive agreement to make a significant equity investment in Simpli.fi (“Simpli.fi” or the “Company”), a leader in programmatic advertising and agency management software. Blackstone will join existing investor GTCR, a leading private equity firm, as majority shareholders in the Company. The investment, which would be made through Blackstone’s flagship private equity vehicle, values the company at approximately $1.5 billion.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Demand For Modular Home Organization Units To Reach $3.4 Billion In 2025

CLEVELAND, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales of modular home organization units are expected to increase 2.9% annually through 2025 to $3.4 billion. See the new study Home Organization Products for detailed trends. Gains will result from:. continued consumer interest in the customizability of modular units, which allows consumers to...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

St. Modwen accepts Blackstone's raised $1.75 billion take-private offer

(Reuters) -Housebuilder and logistics firm St. Modwen Properties said on Thursday it has agreed to a sweetened 1.25 billion pounds ($1.75 billion) offer from U.S. private equity firm Blackstone to take it private. Demand for warehousing has soared as the pandemic accelerated a shift to online shopping and ordering, boosting...
Energy Industrywmleader.com

The Small Exploration Company That Shocked The Oil Industry

A small Canadian oil explorer may have shocked the industry this year when it published initial results that pointed to the potential of a giant oil discovery in Namibia’s Kavango Basin. Now, as our anticipation builds over the next drill results, this small Canadian driller looks to be attracting attention...

Comments / 0

Community Policy