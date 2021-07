Aiways has signed a joint venture (JV) agreement with Shanghai Kuaibu New Energy Technology (KBVIP) to become the first EV startup to offer power station and storage technology, and battery inspection to drivers in China. With a 65% share in the partnership, Aiways will work with the CATL-backed KBVIP to set up a network of ‘AI smart supercharge stations’ across China. The first station is set to open in Shangrao, near Aiways’ production base, in September 2021. Each station will be...