Brand loyalty took a back seat to other factors among shoppers during COVID-19 and the trend is expected to continue. A majority (57%) of respondents in a survey of over 100 North American retail leaders in the CPG sector across big box, retail pharmacies and grocery by Blis and WBR cited that during COVID-19, consumers were more focused on prices, and 59% of respondents saw a significant drop in brand loyalty among their customers. A separate analysis by Blis also found that while brand loyalty had decreased due to price, store loyalty had increased during the same period.