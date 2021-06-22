1. Elon Musk — $75 billion

SOURCE OF WEALTH: Technology, electric vehicles, aerospace. THE MONEY: Musk draws his wealth from several lucrative honeypots. He owns 54% of Hawthorne-based Space Exploration Technologies Corp., which the South Africa native founded in 2002 to develop a commercial space travel business. Musk also has a 21% stake in Tesla Inc., which has become the largest seller of electric cars in the United States. Tesla, whose stock was trading at about $225 on Aug. 1, 2019, surpassed the $1,500 mark some 12 months later. The electric carmaker posted $104 million in net income for the second quarter of 2020, and its market cap reached about $262 billion on July 25. Musk also founded the Boring Co. in 2016 to build out large-scale tunneling projects. While an ambitious effort to transport baseball fans and concertgoers directly to Dodger Stadium from the Los Feliz, East Hollywood or Rampart Village neighborhoods is in the permitting stage, Boring completed the second of two 0.8-mile tunnels around the Las Vegas Convention Center.