Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

1. Elon Musk — $75 billion

Los Angeles Business Journal
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOURCE OF WEALTH: Technology, electric vehicles, aerospace. THE MONEY: Musk draws his wealth from several lucrative honeypots. He owns 54% of Hawthorne-based Space Exploration Technologies Corp., which the South Africa native founded in 2002 to develop a commercial space travel business. Musk also has a 21% stake in Tesla Inc., which has become the largest seller of electric cars in the United States. Tesla, whose stock was trading at about $225 on Aug. 1, 2019, surpassed the $1,500 mark some 12 months later. The electric carmaker posted $104 million in net income for the second quarter of 2020, and its market cap reached about $262 billion on July 25. Musk also founded the Boring Co. in 2016 to build out large-scale tunneling projects. While an ambitious effort to transport baseball fans and concertgoers directly to Dodger Stadium from the Los Feliz, East Hollywood or Rampart Village neighborhoods is in the permitting stage, Boring completed the second of two 0.8-mile tunnels around the Las Vegas Convention Center.

labusinessjournal.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grimes, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Business
Local
California Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Cars
Local
California Cars
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#Tesla Inc#The Boring Co#Series N#Compaq#Forbes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
NASA
News Break
eBay
News Break
Paypal
News Break
Economy
News Break
SpaceX
Country
South Africa
News Break
Cars
Related
NFLNewsweek

Attempt to Spend Elon Musk's $160 Billion Wealth With This Online Simulator

Spending Elon Musk's money might sound like an easy—and delightful—task, but an online simulator has demonstrated that it's not so simple. Forbes estimates Musk's net worth at around $160 billion, making him the second-richest person on the planet behind Amazon executive chairman Jeff Bezos. Could you fritter away such an...
Aerospace & Defenseetftrends.com

As Billionaires Race to Outer Orbit, Space ETFs Take Off

A new space race is underway, as Virgin Galactic (SPCE) founder Richard Branson prepares for a test flight to the edge of space before Amazon (AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos gets there himself. According to the Wall Street Journal, Branson hopes to get to space Sunday via his company’s space tourism...
Carselectrek.co

Tesla launches cheaper RWD Model Y in China

Tesla has launched the Model Y RWD Standard Range, a cheaper version of the electric SUV, in China. It looks like the version of the Model Y is officially back, albeit not in the US. Earlier this year, Tesla launched a new Model Y Standard Range RWD with 244 miles...
BusinessBenzinga

Jeff Bezos Breaks Elon Musk's Wealth Record, Clocking $211B: Bloomberg

The net worth of Amazon.com Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest person, touched $211 billion after shares of the e-commerce giant rose 4.7% on Tuesday. What Happened: The rally in Amazon shares raised Bezos’ fortune by $8.44 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. It also enabled...
Stocksdecrypt.co

Elon Musk's Bitcoin Bet Could Cost Tesla $100 Million

Tesla made a whopping $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin in February of this year. That investment could come back to bite it as a result of the cryptocurrency’s recent price crash, per CNBC. Accounting for Bitcoin. According to CNBC’s Kate Rooney, Tesla may have to list its Bitcoin holdings at...
CarsPosted by
InsideHook

It Appears Elon Musk Is Intimidated by the Hummer EV

Despite the so-called Armor Glass failing spectacularly during the Cybertruck reveal, Tesla’s electric pickup is still an intimidating vehicle. It’s ginormous. It’s clad in stainless steel. It looks like it just drove through a rip in the space-time continuum from a distant planet where it was used to mow down alien supersoldiers. And yet, Elon Musk appears to be intimidated by another electric truck on the scene.
CarsDigital Trends

Elon Musk reveals new feature coming to the Cybertruck

As Tesla Cybertruck customers wait to hear if they’ll be receiving their pickup before the end of the year, CEO Elon Musk recently announced a new feature for the vehicle. Tweeting in response to an inquiry about the Cybertruck, Musk said that while the futuristic, all-electric pickup will launch “almost exactly as shown” at the original unveiling event in November 2019, the design team is also adding rear-wheel steering for improved maneuverability.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

SpaceX Starship Can ‘Fly Around Space and Chomp up Debris’, Elon Musk Says

As more companies send spacecraft into orbit, the number of dead satellites, abandoned rocket components, and other debris is rising, posing a collision risk that can be difficult to handle. With its 1,657 Starlink satellites, SpaceX, for example, has taken over the lower Earth orbit, and that number — and the risk of space-traffic collision — is only expected to grow.
Fort Lauderdale, FLSlate

Elon Musk’s Tunnels Never Go Anywhere

Traveling salesman Elon Musk has found another buyer for one of his tunnels. Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said on Tuesday that the Florida city had “formally accepted” a proposal from Musk’s side-project the Boring Company to build an “underground transit system” from downtown to the oceanfront beaches a couple miles away.
CarsCNET

Tesla Cybertruck getting rear-wheel steering, Musk tweets

First announced back in November 2019, you'd think that the design and engineering of Tesla's Cybertruck would be pretty close to fully baked as the automaker prepares to begin ramping up production later this year. However, a tweet Saturday by CEO Elon Musk indicates that the automaker is still hard at work adding rear-wheel steering to its sci-fi styled, all-electric pickup and promising "lots of other great things coming."
Palo Alto, CABenzinga

Elon Musk Says New UI Coming For All Tesla Cars With FSD Computers

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday said the updated version of the electric vehicle maker’s full self-driving software release will carry a fresh user interface as well. What Happened: In a tweet response, Musk said all Tesla vehicles with the FSD computer will be equipped with an...
CarsWebProNews

Autonomous Cars Harder to Develop Than Elon Musk Thought

Elon Musk has admitted developing autonomous cars is harder than he thought, as the timeline for the latest software update slips again. Like most automakers, Tesla is working hard to crack autonomous driving, widely seen as the next big evolution for the auto industry. The company’s software has been criticized for being ‘easily tricked,’ and there have been several high-profile deaths involving Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD).

Comments / 0

Community Policy