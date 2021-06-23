Cancel
Basketball

WNBA roundup

By Associated Press
The Day
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTina Charles had 34 points, 16 rebounds and five assists, and the short-handed Washington Mystics made 16 3-pointers in an 87-83 victory over the Seattle Storm on Tuesday night. Charles rebounded a miss by Breanna Stewart and got it to Leilani Mitchell, who made two free throws with 4.3 seconds...

