A scroll through the box sets on All4 – from Catastrophe to The Inbetweeners to This Is England to Peep Show to Skins to Green Wing to Queer as Folk to Flowers to National Treasure to Drop the Dead Donkey to Derry Girls to Feel Good to The End of the F***ing World to Stath Lets Flats to Chewing Gum to Da Ali G Show – is a walk through the hall of fame of British TV, a showcase of landmark, culture-defining series, star talent (often the place they are first discovered) and daring (or just weird) ideas that only a commissioner committed to reflecting its audience and challenging them, rather than profiting from them, would gamble on.