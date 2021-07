Khloé Kardashian knows how to calmly and succinctly take down an internet troll. On Monday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 36, clapped back at a Twitter commenter who criticized her for using a medication to treat her migraines and questioned her use of plastic surgery. As a spokesperson for the migraine drug Nurtec, Kardashian appears in an ad for the company that was posted on Twitter and one user responded to the tweet, asking, "does research indicate that the more plastic surgery someone has the more likely they are to suffer from migraines?"