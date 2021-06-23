Cancel
Murray, UT

1 dead, officer injured during exchange of gunfire in Murray

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice officers respond after a Murray police officer shot and killed a man during an exchange of gunfire while responding to a domestic dispute at the Villas at Vine Apartments in Murray on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (Spenser Heaps, Deseret News) — MURRAY — A man was shot and killed and a police officer was injured during an exchange of gunfire with police who responded to a domestic violence incident at a Murray apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.

