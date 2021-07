The Los Angeles Clippers fell to the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 by just a slim margin, an outcome that could have been changed by a blown call in the game’s dying seconds. The Suns owned possession and a one-point lead with under 10 seconds left to play when guard Cameron Payne made a move on the sideline. Nic Batum challenge him and deflected the ball out of his hands, but replays showed that Payne might have been the last to touch it. The referees, however, deemed it off the Clippers forward and didn’t even bother to review.