Officials say yes to human services plans
MIFFLINTOWN – The Juniata County Commissioners met Tuesday morning in Mifflintown to approve a number of human-services related contracts with the county. During the meeting, commissioners approved the purchase of service agreement between Juniata County through its Human Services Department and Sayda Diaz for implementation of the Juniata County Communities That Care grant, through the county Prevention Board, at an annual rate of no more than $35,742. The term of the agreement is July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022.