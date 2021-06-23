Jessica N. Billett
Jessica N. Billett, 39, of Reedsville, passed away Saturday afternoon, June 19, 2021 at Geisinger-Lewistown Hospital. Born Oct. 27, 1981 in Lewistown, she was a daughter of Marvina K. Kratzer-Shilling and husband Marc of Belleville, and William C. Billett, Jr. and fiancee Shari Brackbill of Reedsville. Also surviving are: a daughter, Jade N. M. Foose of Reedsville, a sister, Amanda K. Kreamer and husband Traviss J. of Lewistown, paternal grandfather, William C. Billett, Sr. and wife Donna of Reedsville.