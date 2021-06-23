Cancel
Mifflintown, PA

Annual Art Camp deemed a success

Sentinel
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 9th Annual Art Camp was held at Lost Creek Mennonite Church, Mifflintown June 14-16. Six classes were held with 91 participants attending and 16 teachers and helpers. The Kids Fishy Art Class was for ages 7-12 and they painted a ceramic fish, colorful canvas, and a surprise drawing of a fish. This class was taught by Judy Mummau. The Kids Cooking Class was taught by Sheryl Mummau and children created meals to take home each night. A Mixed Media Drawing Class for teens and adults was led by Donnie Martin. A large selection of art supplies were demonstrated and available for students to use on their canvas projects. The Photography class was taught by Linda Geissinger for teens and adults. Composition and lighting were primer focuses. Participants even had a chance to critique and vote on each other’s photos. The popular Stained Glass Class for adults returned this year being taught by Keith Whitesel. Each person chose their precut glass arrangement and soldered the glass together while learned about stained glass care. New this year was a Painting with Coffee Class for teens and adults taught by Jessica Miller. Using watercolor techniques, each student painted with various richness of coffee to create stunning artwork. A program and art show were held Wednesday evening. The Juniata County Dairy Promotion provided ice cream for everyone as they viewed the finished artwork displayed around the church.

