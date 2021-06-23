Latest updated blog – Staying warm & dry for Wednesday – Nick

In terms of our mowing forecast, the next few days are looking pretty good. We’ll have highs topping out in the upper 80s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. That certainly merits a good rating for our Monday. While Tuesday will see highs near 90°, we’ll continue to stay dry under partly to mostly sunny skies. Even with a hot afternoon and a slight bump in the humidity, the forecast looks good for Tuesday. By Wednesday, a front will try to work in from the north and give us some scattered t-storms for the afternoon. Given how they’ll be scattered and how most of the area will stay mainly dry, we’ll give Wednesday a fair rating. For Thursday, we’ll back any rain chances down to a few random t-storms for the afternoon. With the vast majority of the area planning on staying dry for Thursday, we’ll give Thursday a good rating for any yard work to be done.