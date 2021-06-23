Latest updated blog – Staying warm & dry for Wednesday – Nick
Good late Tuesday evening, everyone. Normally at this point in the month of June, we have to practically beg for Mother Nature to give us a nice, warm and beautiful day. After dealing with a hot and humid week last week, we were thankful that the cold front came on through and gave us a break from the heat and humidity. For our Tuesday, we had quite a chilly start with lows around 53°. That actually tied the record low set back in 1992. With low humidity and plenty of sun throughout the day, we were able to easily bounce back into the middle 80s this afternoon.www.koamnewsnow.com