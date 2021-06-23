Cancel
Brood X misses High Country, coming years promise larger cicada emergence

By Marisa Mecke marisa.mecke@mountaintimes.com
averyjournal.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHIGH COUNTRY— Cicadas are appearing along the East Coast as Brood X emerges for the first time in the past 17 years. While the cicadas that sing in the trees each year during the summer come annually, there are a variety of cicadas that emerge cyclically, skipping years and some, like Brood X, only returning after nearly two decades.

www.averyjournal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
