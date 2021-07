As people start planning for retirement, there are a number of decisions that they must make. One of the first steps is deciding what ideal retirement will look like. Many boomers have a different goal than their parents had. Merrill Lynch surveyed affluent boomers between the ages of 46 and 64. A large majority expected a more active lifestyle, a different look and a higher standard of living. About 70% planned to keep working and 20% expected to start or further their own businesses. Most that have success running a business in retirement were already doing so before retirement. There is a huge failure rate in new business startups.