Kay (Catherine Adele Imhoff) Polli 4/2/1919 - 6/17/2021

Kay Polli, born in Auburn, Penn 1919 and died in her home in Auburn, Calif 2021. She attended Carnegie Tech. University as a dietitian and graduated from Rowen Uni. in 1941 with her teaching degree. Early in 1942, she joined the Women's Aux. Army Corp that had just formed, to serve her country during WWII. She went on to become a Lieutenant in the Women's Army Corp. Later that year she married her childhood sweetheart Richard Polli, who pre-deceased her. Kay was a mother of three daughters, a teacher, an early childhood education consultant, a real estate agent, antique business owner and antique doll collector. She travelled the world and a generous contributor to many organizations. Even at 102 years old she remained positive, loving and actively engaged in her life. She will be greatly missed by her family and those who knew her.