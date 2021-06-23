Cancel
Andover, MA

Andover Downtown Summer Music Series

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Town of Andover’s 375th Anniversary Committee announces a downtown Summer Music Series every Thursday from 6 – 8 PM starting Thursday, June 24th through August 26th. The Summer Music Series will kick off on Thursday, June 24th from 6 – 8 PM with Steel Accent Steel Band https://www.steelaccent.com/ in front of Old Town Hall, 20 Main Street, Andover. Enjoy the relaxing sounds of the islands in beautiful, downtown Andover. Enjoy shopping and dining while listening to the steel drum sounds during your visit. The Summer Music Series will continue through August 26th with local favorites and some new faces in the music scene.

