The Perfect Scenario
Peter DeBoer decided to go back to Marc-André Fleury tonight, in a packed Vegas arena, he probably felt that his goaltender's shaky confidence would be fine with 18 000 people cheering him on… Cleary, he wasn't planning on the Canadiens completely muzzling both the Golden Knights' attack and a stunned crowd. From the moment the Canadiens took the lead in the first period, the air was sucked right out of the building.