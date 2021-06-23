Cara Delevingne feared sexuality was a 'mental illness'

Bo Burnham is a former Vine star, YouTuber, comedian and celebrated filmmaker. He’s also the creator of Netflix’s newest comedy special, “Inside.”. Created, directed and produced by Burnham over the course of the last year, “Inside” is less of a comedy special and more of a variety show. The special addresses everything from the perils of the internet to corporate social responsibility, describing Burnham’s self-actualizations upon life during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite being shot entirely in one room, Burnham manages to create a different setting in each segment by using creative lighting and set design. The special is characterized by 20 stylized songs, set to synth beats and heartfelt ballads alongside abrupt transitions and an almost claustrophobic feel. “Inside” stresses how isolation provided Burnham with the opportunity to create, and the hectic pacing of the special embodies that train of thought.