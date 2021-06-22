Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Independence, OR

David Arthur Martin

polkio.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid A. Martin of Independence, Oregon, died on June 12, 2021, after a long illness. He was born in 1938 to Wilbert A. and Martha L. (Spickerman) Martin in Champaign, Illinois. The family lived in Freeport, Illinois, before moving to Colorado in 1954. Dave graduated from South Denver High School, attended the University of Colorado for two years, and then graduated from the University of Missouri with a degree in broadcast journalism. Dave was a naval officer, an aviation magazine editor and writer, and pilot of airplanes and gliders.

www.polkio.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon State
Oregon Obituaries
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
City
Portland, OR
State
California State
City
Independence, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Albany, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego#South Denver High School#The U S Navy#F 14 Tomcat#Regular Navy#Kitplanes#Ymca#Farnstrommortuary Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
The Hill

Teen who filmed George Floyd murder says uncle killed in collision with police

The teen who filmed the murder of George Floyd said that her uncle was killed in a collision with police, CBS News affiliate WCCO reported on Wednesday. In a statement, Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder said that on Tuesday morning an officer was chasing a carjacking and robbery suspect, which led to the officer crashing into a nearby driver. The suspect then fled.
Surfside, FLPosted by
NBC News

Death toll in Miami Beach-area condo collapse rises to 46

Forty-six people are now confirmed dead in the partial Miami Beach-area condo building collapse, officials said Wednesday while announcing ten more recovered bodies — the biggest single-day spike in the death toll yet. With 100 people still unaccounted for, crews have not rescued anyone from the rubble since half of...
NHLPosted by
Reuters

Tampa Bay beat Montreal to retain Stanley Cup

July 7 (Reuters) - The Tampa Bay Lightning became only the third back-to-back Stanley Cup champions in the last quarter of a century with a 1-0 win over the visiting Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. The Lightning clinched the best-of-seven series 4-1 and ended a magical run by Montreal, who were...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Giuliani's law license in Washington suspended -court document

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday suspended Rudy Giuliani, a former attorney for ex-President Donald Trump, from practicing law in Washington, D.C. The District of Columbia Court of Appeals issued the order citing the suspension of Giuliani's New York law license two weeks ago after...

Comments / 0

Community Policy