David Arthur Martin

David A. Martin of Independence, Oregon, died on June 12, 2021, after a long illness. He was born in 1938 to Wilbert A. and Martha L. (Spickerman) Martin in Champaign, Illinois. The family lived in Freeport, Illinois, before moving to Colorado in 1954. Dave graduated from South Denver High School, attended the University of Colorado for two years, and then graduated from the University of Missouri with a degree in broadcast journalism. Dave was a naval officer, an aviation magazine editor and writer, and pilot of airplanes and gliders.