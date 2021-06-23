Cancel
Gamer Crams Nintendo Wii Into a Game Boy Advance SP, Calls it Wii SPii Portable

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst released in February 2003, Nintendo’s Game Boy Advance SP is a little larger than the GBA when closed and approximately the same height as the Game Boy Color when open. What if there was a portable Wii in this same form factor? Meet the Wii SPii Portable. This custom game console took around a year to complete, beginning with the 3D printed case concepts to being able to run Wii and Gamecube game ISO files stored on an SD card as well as other games via emulators. Read more for a video and additional information.

