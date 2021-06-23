Cancel
Royals' Jake Brentz: Credited with win

CBS Sports
 13 days ago

Brentz (2-0) allowed a run on a hit and a walk with one strikeout in one inning, earning the win versus the Yankees on Tuesday. He also hit a batter. The southpaw allowed a triple to Luke Voit, and Tyler Wade entered as a pinch runner, scoring on a wild pitch. Brentz was able to limit the damage to one run in the seventh inning, and Kansas City's offense pulled ahead with a four-run rally in the eighth. Brentz has given up a run in two of his last three outings after stringing together 14 scoreless appearances spanning 15 innings. He has a 2.14 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 39:20 K:BB across 33.2 innings this year. The 26-year-old has been effective, but with just seven holds in 35 outings, he has yet to work into a higher-leverage role.

