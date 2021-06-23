Durham City Council approves $2.8 million for new Community Safety Division

The Durham City Council set aside $2.8 million in the 2021-22 budget for a new 15-person Community Safety Department on Monday, per a report from WRAL. The department will include community responders, nurses, social workers and researchers. They will respond remotely to non-urgent and nonviolent calls over the summer—such as mental health situations and minor traffic incidents—and transition to in-person responses by fall 2021. In-person responses to critical 911 calls are set to potentially begin in spring 2022.