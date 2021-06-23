Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Yankees’ Luke Voit homers, triples in return to lineup

By Donald Langer
wmleader.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuke Voit wasn’t as animated as normal during pregame hours in the Yankees clubhouse. But the reigning home run king’s bat was as loud as ever once the game started. Voit returned to the Yankees with a home run, a controversial triple and a walk in four plate appearances Tuesday during a 6-5 loss to the Royals. The first-inning homer broke a scoreless tie and the seventh-inning triple set up pinch-runner Tyler Wade to score the go-ahead run on a wild pitch, but the Royals rallied for four runs in the top of the eighth.

wmleader.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Luke Voit
Person
Jarrod Dyson
Person
Homer
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
Person
Tyler Wade
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Royals#Double A Somerset#Td Bank Ballpark#Jersey Button#The Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBLJWORLD

Gary Sánchez, Luke Voit lift Yankees over Royals in 6-5 thriller

New York — Gary Sánchez homered off Greg Holland in the ninth inning, Luke Voit hit a winning double and the New York Yankees survived another blown save by Aroldis Chapman to beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 on Wednesday night. The lead changed three times in the last two...
MLBnumberfire.com

Clint Frazier not in Yankees' Saturday lineup

New York Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Frazier is being replaced in right field by Aaron Judge against Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi. In 212 plate appearances this season, Frazier has a .184 batting average with a .630 OPS,...
MLBdailyjournal.net

Judge, Sánchez, Voit homer as Yankees rout Royals 8-1

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge homered for the first of his three hits, Gary Sánchez connected for the second straight game and the New York Yankees beat the Kansas City Royals 8-1 Thursday for their first blowout victory in a month. Judge hit a solo shot in the first, Luke...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Luke Voit bails out closer, lifts Yankees over Royals

Luke Voit hit a game-winning single with one out in the ninth inning and the New York Yankees survived a meltdown by Aroldis Chapman to pull out a 6-5 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium. Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez hit a tying homer off...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Yankees activate 1B Luke Voit from IL

Yankees first baseman Luke Voit has been activated from the injured list, the team announced Tuesday. Additionally, right-hander Darren O’Day and lefty Justin Wilson both embarked on rehab assignments with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. First baseman Chris Gittens was optioned after the Yankees’ game on Sunday, so the team had a vacancy on the active roster.
MLBPinstripe Alley

The best and worst triple plays in Yankees history

Entering the ninth with a one-run lead, the Yankees had to feel good about their chances of winning their second of three, and taking their second-straight series win on Sunday. With the best closer in baseball set to enter, the game was all but over. Unfortunately, Aroldis Chapman had other plans. Chapman gave up walks to the first two batters on nine total pitches, leaving the tying run in scoring position with the game-winning run on first, still having yet to record an out. Despite starting the inning with an 84-percent chance of winning the ballgame, Chapman had ceded so much ground that the Yankees’ odds of victory had fallen to just 56 percent.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Rougned Odor: Swats eighth homer

Odor went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in a 6-5 victory versus Kansas City on Wednesday. Odor came through with one of several clutch hits for the Yankees on Wednesday, clubbing an eighth-inning two-run homer that temporarily staked the club to its first lead of the game. The long ball was Odor's third in his past eight games covering 24 at-bats. His season batting average still sits below the Mendoza Line, however, at .196.
MLBPosted by
InsideThePinstripes

Voit's Walk-Off Lifts Yankees Past Royals in Another Comeback Victory

NEW YORK — From a debilitating loss to another triumphant comeback victory, the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night was a roller-coaster ride. Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman continued to struggle in the top of the frame against the visiting Royals, loading the bases and walking in the game-tying run. After the go-ahead run came around to score, New York was flirting with a heartbreaking loss.
MLBPosted by
InsideThePinstripes

Luke Voit Returns From Injured List With a Bang

NEW YORK — Before Tuesday night's game began, Yankees manager Aaron Boone was asked about Luke Voit's return from the injured list and whether or not the slugger had any limitations . "He's built up and should be ready to roll," Boone said. It didn't take long for Voit to...
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees activate Luke Voit, send relievers on rehab assignments

As expected, the Yankees made a small roster move prior to Tuesday night’s game against the Royals, though perhaps no roster move is too small when it involves the previous season’s home run leader. Luke Voit is healthy again and back with the Yankees, as the team activated him from the injured list. This was the logical follow-up to first baseman Chris Gittens being sent down to Triple-A Scranton after Sunday’s game.
MLBBoston Globe

Game 77: Yankees at Red Sox lineups and notes

YANKEES (40-35): TBA. Pitching: LHP Jordan Montgomery (3-1, 4.03 ERA) Pitching: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (7-4, 3.90 ERA) Yankees vs. Eovaldi: Andújar 2-9, Frazier 4-7, Gardner 3-15, Higashioka 1-1, Judge 4-13, LeMahieu 4-21, Odor 1-8, Stanton 4-13, Sánchez 1-10, Torres 6-20, Urshela 4-10, Voit 3-6 Red Sox vs. Montgomery: Bogaerts 6-14,...
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Judge: Blasts 16th homer

Judge went 3-for-3 with a home run, double, two RBI and three runs scored and two walks Thursday against the Royals. Judge began his productive game with a solo blast off Brad Keller in the first inning to record his 16th homer of the season. He delivered his second RBI of the contest one frame later on a single, marking the first time he's driven in multiple runs in his last 11 games. Judge has an excellent .286/.384/.514 line with 42 runs scored and 38 RBI across 297 plate appearances on the campaign.

Comments / 0

Community Policy