Today I took the Paqui Hot Chip Challenge, it's supposed to be the hottest chip in the world. I was joined by Robert Giuliani the owner of Tacos, Tacos, Tacos. This all started, when he came over to our station one day with samples of his culinary delights, and as I was trying them, we were talking about hot food. We exchanged stories about how hot we liked salsa. As we talked more he brought up the Paqui Chip Challenge and wondered if I was interested in doing it. He said he would purchase the chip if I would do the challenge with him.