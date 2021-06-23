Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

IT SEEMS TO ME: AARP promotes broadband measure

Leader-Telegram
 13 days ago

It’s difficult to comprehend the importance that access to high-speed internet played for millions of Wisconsinites over the last year. It served as a replacement to trips to the store for milk, eggs and toilet paper as well as an electronic gateway to schools, clinics and workplaces. Unfortunately, the accessibility...

www.leadertelegram.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsinites#Ebb#Americans#Medicaid#The Ebb Program#Aarp Wisconsin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Technology
News Break
Politics
News Break
Internet
News Break
AARP
Related
Lunenburg County, VAKenbridge Victoria Dispatch

Project expands broadband in Lunenburg

After struggling with broadband access for years, a deluge of governmental funding means the wait for high-speed internet in Prince Edward and parts of Cumberland and Lunenburg counties will likely be coming to an end in the next four years. Kinex is currently working on a project that is bringing...
Fayette County, PAheraldstandard.com

Fayette committed to broadband initiative

As one of your Fayette County commissioners, I’ve had a front row seat to the unpredictability of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic over this past year. With all the changes happening around us, we had to adapt quickly and address one of the major issues facing our rural county – limited internet connectivity.
Warren County, PAWarren Times Observer

Panel discusses broadband

The Warren County Commissioners are moving ahead on an agreement with Youngsville Television Corp. in the ongoing effort to expand the county’s limited broadband internet capacity. A resolution to pursue a federal funding opportunity was approved by YTV last week and will be before the commissioners during Wednesday’s meeting. Commissioner...
Toledo, OHToledo Blade

Expand access to broadband

In the 21st century, access to the internet is as important as access to other utilities like electricity and running water. Our state’s economic development, education, health and much more depend on being able to connect online, so Ohio can ill afford to slash a program aimed at modernizing and expanding broadband access statewide.
Politicsphilosophynews.com

Banning Municipal Broadband

In the information age, broadband is a critical service. As would be expected in the United States, there are many people who lack this service. In some cases, it is a matter of money, but in other cases it is due to a lack of providers. Ohio, where I went to college, has a serious access problem. About one million Ohioans simply do not have access to broadband and many areas that do have it face slow speeds and unreliable connections. Other states face similar challenges, and the problems tend to be worst in rural and low population areas. One of the main reasons for the lack of access is that for-profit providers have little interest in providing services in such areas. After all, this would require investing in infrastructure—something they are generally loath to do. To be fair to them, they are in the business of making money for their shareholders and executives, expanding into these areas would not serve this goal very well. Those who take a dim view of such providers (which is probably most people) might think that they also derive some pleasure in denying people service—that the cruelty is the point. The obvious solution (and one that has often been proposed) is for municipalities to step in and provide such services to the citizens. On the face of it, you would think that there would be little or no opposition to this. Those living in these underserved areas generally want broadband and the for-profit companies have no interest in selling their services there—hence they would not be losing any business. But if you think this, then you would be wrong. Ohio, as noted above, suffers from a lack of broadband access. The state has been considering expanding broadband access but, as one would expect, the Republican controlled legislature seems interested in preventing this—although some other Republicans are on board. There is currently a law being proposed that would band municipal broadband services and efforts are underway to defund broadband expansion plans.. . .
Politicsidcounties.org

Broadband Opportunities Across the State

In 1936, the Rural Electrification Act (REA) was passed to bring electricity to farms. Ninety percent of farms in the United States did not have access to electricity because it was too cost prohibitive to take electrical lines out to these rural areas. By the 1950’s eighty percent of farms had electricity and those numbers continued to increase. Electricity brought new opportunities for farming to advance and prosper. The technology used in farming today is astounding and a critical component of running a successful farm.
Internetoscodaherald.com

Increasing access to broadband is a priority

BIG CREEK TOWNSHIP — The board authorized Supervisor Randy Booth and Treasurer Susan Avery to apply for funds from the American Rescue Act during the June 17 meeting. “Instead of getting the money and spending it right away, we’ve got up to six years to spend it, to plan and decide how to best to use the money,” Booth […]
InternetHawaii Tribune-Herald

Broadband expansion programs advance

Several programs aimed at improving broadband access statewide are steadily taking shape, a state official said Monday. Burt Lum, broadband strategy officer for the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, said work is underway on a federal grant program expanding broadband access in the state, and a House bill establishing a separate grant program for broadband expansion and a new broadband office within DBEDT has de facto become law.
InternetTech Dirt

New NTIA Broadband Map Exposes Expensive, Patchy US Broadband

We've noted for a very long time that despite a lot of lip service about broadband, the U.S. government still doesn't have a very good idea of where broadband is or isn't available. There's a long line of reasons for this, including political pressure by regional monopolies that very much don't want a lack of competition and high prices to be apparent (somebody might get the crazy idea to try and fix the problem!). The FCC has also long been criticized for methodology that declares a census block (which can be hundreds of square miles) "served" with broadband if just one home can theoretically get service from an ISP.
InternetMarietta Times

Survey eyes rural broadband

The great majority of a panel of Ohio economists agree: Better rural broadband would be an economic boon to the state and it would help to reduce a growing gap between haves and have nots, according to a survey that was released Monday. The results of the survey are likely...
Huron, OHSandusky Register

Home rule for broadband

Along the lines of state legislation prohibiting local taxes on plastic bags, (Tax ban shortsighted, June 23), the state legislature has also crafted legislation that essentially prohibits municipalities from creating their own broadband service. Once again, an example of government over-reach in support of big business and, in the case of Huron where there is only one single choice of broadband supplier, supports the existing monopoly for broadband service.
Internetmesabitribune.com

Fixed on better broadband

For 1,800 students in the St. Louis County School District, high-speed broadband remains a hurdle to learning. “It's really needed,” Dr. Reggie Engebritson, St. Louis County Schools superintendent said. “With spotty connections and the ability to connect to Zoom, it can sound like a distorted alien voice.”. As a state,...
Washington County, OHMarietta Times

Commission funds broadband project

Increased broadband in the county was discussed at length during Thursday’s meeting of the Washington County Commission. Flite Freimann, director of the Washington County Department of Job and Family Services, requested $105,224 from the COVID Relief Fund to move forward with a project that would add infrastructure to put broadband in the homes along Ohio 26.
Congress & Courtsblandinonbroadband.org

Congressman Emmer promotes public private partnership for better broadband

Congressman Tom Emmer outlines a public-private solution to better broadband…. Until a few years ago, the city of Annandale, Minnesota, located in the “Heart of the Lakes,” found itself among the last to receive access to reliable internet services. But over the last five years, significant investments from the region’s cable provider, with help from a bipartisan state grant broadband program designed to spend taxpayer dollars wisely, brought high-speed broadband infrastructure to the town.
Wisconsin StateLeader-Telegram

The American Jobs Plan and Wisconsin

Our recently vaccinated family hit the highways and waterways in a major way this last month. Thanks to public investment, we have highways and interstates that cross the entire country, and I can zip off to visit family in Wyoming or Michigan relatively easily. I can make my way down the Mississippi River facilitated by an important lock and dam system that also allows commerce to flow. American investment in infrastructure is often taken for granted, but having lived and traveled in lesser developed nations with poor roads, airports, and sometimes completely dysfunctional food systems, I can say we have it good.
InternetBlack Hills Pioneer

Rural America deserves a reliable connection

OPINION — South Dakotans and other Americans who live in rural areas deserve the same internet access as people living in urban areas. Expanding internet access in rural America has long been a priority for me, and building and maintaining reliable networks across the United States has never been more critical.
Internetmidwestfarmreport.com

High-Speed Internet For All

The Governor’s Task Force on Broadband Access Report details strategies to expand affordable, high-speed internet to everyone by 2025 — and it’s in Gov. Tony Evers’ hands. “I declared 2021 as the ‘Year of Broadband Access’ because getting Wisconsinites access to high-speed internet is critical for our state’s continued economic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy