The ‘Borderlands’ movie is done filming

The Old Guard was one of the biggest movies for Netflix in 2020, but unlike other big movies for the platform, like Enola Homes or Extraction, we haven't heard much of anything about a sequel. It seemed kind of like a given that one was on the way, though, since this is the comic book franchise that Netflix has wanted [and probably even more so now that Jupiter's Legacy spectacularly flamed out]. Star Charlize Theron has finally given the fans an update on the sequel, including when it's supposed to start filming. According to Theron, via Variety, the script is done, and they are looking to start shooting in early 2022. With a start time like that, we could see the sequel to The Old Guard by the end of 2022 or maybe early 2023 depending on how much post-production they need to do and whether or not the production avoids any delays [looking at you, Delta variant]. Theron has also confirmed that Marwan Kenzari and Luca Marinelli are also set to return, which isn't that surprising. Studios will rarely sign casts for one-off movies, and instead, they will sign everyone on for trilogies because everyone wants a trilogy.