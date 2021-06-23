Cancel
The ‘Borderlands’ movie is done filming

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a wrap for the Borderlands movie production, now that the cast and crew are done with principal photography. To celebrate the event, Gearbox and Lionsgate have released our first clear look at the movie version of the franchise’s sassy, mouthy robot Claptrap. They’ve only shown us images with silhouettes of the characters before this, but now we have a high-res photo of Claptrap with a clapper board announcing that the filming is done.

