Los Angeles Philharmonic Announces 2021/2022 Walt Disney Concert Hall Schedule Featuring Robert Glasper, Mon Laferte, Andy Shauf, Sparks, Emmylou Harris and More
The Los Angeles Philharmonic has announced their 2021/2022 concert schedule for the Walt Disney Concert Hall, starting with a special homecoming concert/fundraiser on October 9, 2021. Some of the unique concerts planned for the Philharmonic include performances with Robert Glasper, Mon Laferte, Andy Shauf, Sparks and Emmylou Harris, among others.music.mxdwn.com