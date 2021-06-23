Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Philharmonic Announces 2021/2022 Walt Disney Concert Hall Schedule Featuring Robert Glasper, Mon Laferte, Andy Shauf, Sparks, Emmylou Harris and More

By Tristan Kinnett
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Philharmonic has announced their 2021/2022 concert schedule for the Walt Disney Concert Hall, starting with a special homecoming concert/fundraiser on October 9, 2021. Some of the unique concerts planned for the Philharmonic include performances with Robert Glasper, Mon Laferte, Andy Shauf, Sparks and Emmylou Harris, among others.

