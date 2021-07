Barry Dunning, the No. 74 overall prospect in the 2022 Top150, has committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks, he tells 247Sports. "Just through my whole recruitment ever since they offered me, they have been in contact with me and showed me things about my game," he said of why he chose Arkansas. "I went on a visit in June and as soon as I stepped foot off the plane, it felt like home and it felt like family.