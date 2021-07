Join us for live music by Bri Rivera, food, drinks, dozens of raffles donated by local businesses, and a 50/50 drawing. While you are there enjoy a meet and greet with some of the FANS animals and be sure to enter the pool tournament with first and second place prize packages. The Sanctuary needs to raise funds to address flooding issues in some of the animal pastures during rainy season. The donations will be used to raise the feed area in the Kangaroo yard as well as raise the area behind the horse stalls which is becoming dangerous for the horses. To learn more about the event please visit: HERE.