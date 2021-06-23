Cloud spraying and hurricane slaying: how ocean geoengineering became the frontier of the climate crisis

Drone picture of a damaged road left by Hurricane Iota in San Andres, Colombia, Nov. 17, 2020. MICHAEL AREVALO/AFP via Getty Images. Hurricanes are powerful storms, and captivate human imagination. Hurricane Harvey hit Texas in August 2017, flooding one of the largest metro areas in the United States. Less than two weeks later, thoughts turned to hurricane Irma, among the strongest Atlantic hurricanes ever measured. And as hurricane Sandy made its way to the Eastern coast of the United States in October 2012, meteorologists called the storm unprecedented in terms of its potential for damage and fatalities, due to its path along the densely populate urban coast. Few events on Earth rival the sheer power of a hurricane. Also known as tropical cyclone and typhoons, these fierce storms can churn the seas into a violent topography of 50-foot (15-meter) peaks and valleys, redefine coastlines and reduce whole cities to watery ruin. Some researchers even theorize that the dinosaurs were wiped out by prehistoric hypercanes, a kind of super-hurricane stirred to life by the heat of an asteroid strike.