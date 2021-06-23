Cancel
Cloud spraying and hurricane slaying: how ocean geoengineering became the frontier of the climate crisis

The Guardian
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Green has a plan to tackle climate change. The British biologist and director of the charity Project Vesta wants to turn a trillion tonnes of CO2 into rock, and sink it to the bottom of the sea. Green admits the idea is “audacious”. It would involve locking away atmospheric...

www.theguardian.com
Seattle, WASeattle Times

Climate change: Environmental crisis

The juxtaposition of the Times’ front page articles, “As county weighs asphalt plant permit, protesters keep up fight,” and “Earth is getting hotter, faster,” [June 17, Nation] says it all. Once again we are in a fight to protect our environment from the potential dangers of severe pollution — we...
EnvironmentPosted by
Forbes

The Climate Crisis: The Time For Empty Promises Is Up

Governments aren’t pushing hard enough when it comes to putting the pressure on large corporates to curb the acceleration of climate change. Still, businesses across all industries have funnelled resources to address sustainability challenges. We’ve seen companies pledge net-zero targets to show they’re doing their bit for the sustainability agenda.
EnvironmentDiscover Mag

How to Survive a Climate Apocalypse

(Credit: Elena Seiryk/Shutterstock) There’s nothing new about extinction. Species come and species go, and they always have. What’s different this time is the cause and pace of that change. Thanks to human activities, species are going extinct an estimated 1,000 times faster than the natural background rate. Earth is losing species so fast that many scientists believe we’re in the midst of Earth’s sixth mass extinction event. Even so, some species will survive — some may even thrive. But which species are most likely to populate this strange new world?
Agriculturegoodmenproject.com

How to Rebuild a Forest in a Growing Climate Crisis

The oil company Shell recently miscalculated the extent of its reserves on a pretty massive scale. The mistake meant its new scenario for meeting the internationally agreed 1.5°C climate target would need a new forest about the size of Brazil. And that renewed a debate about just what trees can do to ease the climate crisis.
EnvironmentSan Mateo Daily Journal

Climate crisis

The Pacific Oscillation caused the same heat waves and droughts we’re having now as it did in the 1970s and over the last 10,000 years. Current levels of carbon dioxide and temperatures are by far the lowest in 600,000 years. Experiments by solar physicists at CERN show the sun’s cycles control our climate. Science shows that higher levels of carbon dioxide trap less heat because existing carbon dioxide levels already trap most of the sun’s heat causing waves. Increased carbon dioxide has beneficially greened the Earth as seen from space since the 1960s.
EnvironmentBBC

Change needed to tackle climate crisis, Queen says

Tackling climate change will mean a change to "the way we do things", the Queen has said as she met experts on global warming in Edinburgh. The Queen and the Princess Royal visited the Edinburgh Climate Change Institute (ECCI) ahead of COP26 climate summit in Glasgow in November. It was...
EnvironmentPosted by
HowStuffWorks

How Hurricanes Work

Drone picture of a damaged road left by Hurricane Iota in San Andres, Colombia, Nov. 17, 2020. MICHAEL AREVALO/AFP via Getty Images. Hurricanes are powerful storms, and captivate human imagination. Hurricane Harvey hit Texas in August 2017, flooding one of the largest metro areas in the United States. Less than two weeks later, thoughts turned to hurricane Irma, among the strongest Atlantic hurricanes ever measured. And as hurricane Sandy made its way to the Eastern coast of the United States in October 2012, meteorologists called the storm unprecedented in terms of its potential for damage and fatalities, due to its path along the densely populate urban coast. Few events on Earth rival the sheer power of a hurricane. Also known as tropical cyclone and typhoons, these fierce storms can churn the seas into a violent topography of 50-foot (15-meter) peaks and valleys, redefine coastlines and reduce whole cities to watery ruin. Some researchers even theorize that the dinosaurs were wiped out by prehistoric hypercanes, a kind of super-hurricane stirred to life by the heat of an asteroid strike.
POTUSThe Guardian

The climate crisis is a crime that should be prosecuted

Every person on Earth today is living in a crime scene. This crime has been going on for decades. We see its effects in the horrific heat and wildfires unfolding this summer in the American west; in the mega-storms that were so numerous in 2020 that scientists ran out of names for them; in the global projections that sea levels are set to rise by at least 20ft. Our only hope is to slow this inexorable ascent so our children may figure out some way to cope.
Environmentecowatch.com

Climate Crisis Is Already Making Yellowstone Hotter, Drier

The climate crisis is here, and it is already transforming one of the most iconic national parks in the U.S. That's the conclusion of the Greater Yellowstone Climate Assessment, a collaboration between university and government researchers published Wednesday that assessed how warming temperatures have already impacted the iconic park and its surroundings, and may continue to do so in the future.
AdvocacyIola Register

Five oceans? How consensus evolves

As much as political leaders and pundits like to cite scientific consensus as unarguable fact, consensus can change. New classification schemes can emerge. New information can shake loose even the most firmly held beliefs as the scientific method is impartial to politics or patronage. This flexibility and willingness to learn is key to discovery and to human knowledge.
EnvironmentPosted by
Salon

Leaked UN report warns of climate tipping points

A draft version of an upcoming report from the United Nations climate science advisory body, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, scheduled for release in February 2022, was leaked this week to Agence France-Presse. It illustrates the existential risks posed by climate change to life on earth — and climate tipping points loom large.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Flesh eating parasites multiplying across US due to climate crisis

Experts have warned that climate crisis and land-use changes could be creating a conducive environment for flesh-eating leishmania parasites to infect more people in the US.Numerous studies by climate researchers across the world have already highlighted the increasing risk of insect and pest-borne tropical diseases spreading to temperate and colder parts of the world like Europe and parts of the US with rising global temperatures.As the climate crisis continues, scientists say tropical parasites, such as the one that causes leishmaniasis, may gain more favourable habitats, expanding access to immunologically naive hosts, and may even develop longer and more intense transmission...
Earth Scienceearth.com

Earth’s cryosphere is shrinking at an alarming rate

The total surface area of Earth covered by frozen ground, sea ice, or snow – collectively known as the cryosphere – has been shrinking at an alarming rate as a result of climate change. In a new study published by the American Geophysical Union, researchers have found that between 1979...
Earth ScienceScranton Times

Arctic's 'last ice area' may be less resistant to global warming

Last August, scientists aboard an icebreaker that had been drifting with the ice across the Arctic Ocean in a yearlong research expedition decided to take a detour to the North Pole. They needed to get there quickly, so they used satellite data to find a route where the concentration of...
Sonoma, CANBC Bay Area

Climate in Crisis: Wildlife Faces Extinction from Climate Change

Animals are being threatened by hotter temperatures, sea level rise and wildfires. Biologists estimate that 35% of plants and animals may become extinct by 2050. Here are a few of the most endangered animals in the Bay Area:. The Blue Copper Butterfly calls the Sonoma coast and Sierra home and...
EnvironmentPosted by
TheConversationCanada

Nitrous oxide, a powerful greenhouse gas, is on the rise from ocean dead zones

In October 2019, I set sail with a team of scientists aboard the Canadian Coast Guard Vessel John P. Tully in the northeast Pacific Ocean, off the coast of Vancouver Island. Battling rough seas and lack of sleep, we spent the better part of a week working shoulder-to-shoulder in a small stand-up refrigerator, analyzing seafloor sediments to learn more about the effects of low-oxygen conditions on deep-sea environments. When organisms die, they sink through the water column, consuming oxygen in the sub-surface ocean as they decompose. This leads to bands of oxygen-depleted water called oxygen minimum zones, or “dead...

