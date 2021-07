Watford signing Kwadwo Baah hopes to stick close to captain Troy Deeney. The former Rochdale attacker officially became a Watford player today. "I'm looking forward to it," he told the club website. “Especially Troy Deeney, he's a club legend here so I'm here to adapt and learn with him, see what he's got and show what I've got. He can teach me certain things that I need to learn and need to improve on, so I'm very happy."