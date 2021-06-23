Cancel
Science

New project aims to identify quantitative biological features common across diseases

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuilding on the success of innovative research by the PRISM project, the Innovative Medicine Initiative 2, a joint undertaking between the EU and the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), has backed the program with funding for a new project to explore the underlying biology of Alzheimer's disease, schizophrenia and Major Depressive Disorder (MDD).

www.news-medical.net
