Convincing Victories Tonight in American Legion
Potosi, Bonne Terre, Festus, DeSoto, and the Mineral Area Orioles were all in action tonight. There were convincing victories across the board as Bonne Terre Post 83 defeated Potosi Post 150 11-5. Bonne Terre improves to 2-2 on the season and will play Festus tomorrow at 7 pm from North County High School. Potosi is still searching for that first victory of the season falling to 0-7. Their next game will be against DeSoto at 7 pm from DeSoto Senior Highschool Thursday.www.mymoinfo.com