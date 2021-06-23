EUR/USD: Negative phase expected to end above 1.1970 – UOB

The euro rallied ever so slightly during the trading session on Monday, which was a bit interesting considering that it did not even have the influence of Wall Street working against it. After all, most of the gains for the euro last week on Friday had to do with New York, and not European or Asian traders. Yes, we did form a nice-looking hammer for the session on Friday, but there was absolutely no follow-through, despite the fact that there would be no influence from American traders.