EUR/USD: Negative phase expected to end above 1.1970 – UOB

By Pablo Piovano
FXStreet.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFX Strategists at UOB Group noted a break above 1.1970 in EUR/USD would be indicative that the negative phase has ended. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘downward pressure has dissipated, and the current movement is deemed as part of a consolidation phase’ and we expected EUR to ‘trade within a 1.1875/1.1935 range’. EUR subsequently traded in a quiet manner before rising to 1.1952 during NY session. Despite the advance, upward momentum has not improved by much and EUR is unlikely to strengthen much further. For today, EUR is more likely to trade between 1.1890 and 1.1960.”

